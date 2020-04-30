the dissident members of the National Assembly have submitted their written answers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted hearing on the reference filed against 46 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the dissident members of the National Assembly have submitted their written answers.

The lawyer representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf asked for more time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per sources, the hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow.