PM orders probe into accident of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to hold investigattion into accident of PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill occurred on Lahore-Islamabad motorway on Thursday.

Taking notice of the accident, he said all requisites of justice should be met while holding the investigation.

The Prime Minister expressed sympathy with the victims of accidents including Shahbaz Gill.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to provide best medical treatment to Dr. Shahbaz Gill and other injured.

Assassination attempt

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former special assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill said that he had escaped an “assassination attempt”.

It may be recalled that Shahbaz Gill s car met an accident on the motorway in which he was injured. According to sources, the PTI leader was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore and was scheduled to appear in the Islamabad High Court on Friday. He had also been granted interim bail by the apex court till May 6.

Sources further said that Shahbaz Gill had sought interim bail from the IHC in view of possible arrest in the Madina incident.

He had expressed concern that a vehicle hit his vehicle from behind as a result of which his car turned turtle. Immediately after the accident, the motorway police officials reached the spot and the injured was shifted to the hospital.

The former special assistant on his Twitter handle wrote after the accident, “I want to tell those who carried out the murderous attack on me that I am alive because of the prayers of my almighty Allah and the nation and my car was deliberately hit, it was planned.

In another tweet, he wrote that he stood with Khan and will stand by his side. I want to tell the nation today that they will also attack Khan, they will try to silence us at all costs. The local handlers of the external conspiracy and traitors know that the PTI chairman and his associates will not sit quietly and will expose everyone.