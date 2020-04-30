Miftah created ambiguity regarding petrol and diesel prices: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said on Thursday that the finance minister has created an ambiguity regarding petrol and diesel prices and Miftah Ismail does not even know the price of flour.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said that the government should not hide behind the IMF to cover up its failure and the nation should be informed of the real facts.

In response to Miftah Ismail s press conference, Hamad Azhar said that the government left the people suffer from load shedding in Ramadan, adding that there has never been such load shedding in our government. He also alleged the government of installing power plants on imported fuel and signed expensive LNG agreements at $27.

The PTI leader said that he had made agreements with Russia as minister but knows that the imported government will not sign agreements with Russia. Two LNG deals that were signed by the PML-N government have defaulted, he said.

Hammad Azhar went on to say that this is the same government which was protesting against inflation two months ago and the finance minister does not know the price of flour, while the green bag subsidized flour bag was started by the PTI government.

“The finance minister held a political press conference yesterday and he should tell the nation whether the prices of petroleum products would increase or not.”