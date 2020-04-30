ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday rejected the government s announcement and demanded formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the threat letter.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by former state minister and PTI leader Farrukh Habib, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI rejects the decision of the government to form a subordinate commission and will only recognize one commission which would be subordinate to an independent judiciary and have an open hearing.

Reacting to the press conference of Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Minister and Broadcasting, he said that Maryam was nervous while addressing the press conference. “You don t have to be nervous, why are you so angry,” asked Fawad, adding that the crime minister and his cabinet are advised not to panic, your panic time will start after tomorrow s PTI rally in Mianwali.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that two thirds of the ministers of the government are on bail and since the coming of this government, the incidents of terrorism has increased by 24%. He said the most important problem of Pakistan is energy crisis but the country has no energy minister, adding that the country is in crisis because of the distribution of ministries.

The former minister said that conspiracy began from the place where the desire to take a US base arose and Imran Khan said “absolutely not” to giving base to America.

“Our opinion is to go to the polls before the crisis arises,” he said.

Fawad said the ruling coalition has not been able to build any corruption cases against the PTI leadership. "PML-N has not been able to find any corruption cases against Imran Khan and his cabinet," he said.