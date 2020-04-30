Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Rashid Shafiq sent jail on 14-day judicial remand

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – A local court on Wednesday while rejecting plea to extend physical remand sent Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Sheikh Rashid s nephew and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was produced before the local court in Attock on completion of his two-day physical remand.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at the main gate of the district court, while entry and exit routes were completely sealed off and PTI workers also arrived and chanted slogans.

During the proceedings, the court expressed resentment for failing to recover his mobile phone to which police told the court that the MNA left his mobile phone in Saudi Arabia.

The court ordered the police to trace the EMEI number and present record in the court till 2 pm but police failed to submit record.

The court rejected the police’s plea to extend Shafiq’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Stringent security measure were made on the occasion of Rashid Shafiq s appearance in the court. Police sealed off the district court completely. Armed police forces were also deployed at the main gate of the court. The lawyers also faced great difficulty in getting inside the court.