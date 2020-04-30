Nation remains indebted to valiant sons: COAS

The Army Chief paid rich tribute to Shuhada and their families for their ultimate sacrifice

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with his wife visited families of martyred Captain Muhammad Kashif and Captain Saad Bin Amin.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief paid rich tribute to Shuhada and their families for their ultimate sacrifice in the service of motherland.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that remembering our heroes is a source of inspiration both for Pak Army and the nation. He said the nation remains forever indebted to these valiant sons and their courageous families.

The Shuhada families thanked the Army Chief for being with them on Eid Day.

COAS spends Eid day with troops

Earlier today, COAS Gen Bajwa spent the Eid day with troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli sector.

He offered Eid prayers with troops and special prayers were also offered for security, peace and stability of Pakistan.

The COAS on the occasion paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the COAS.