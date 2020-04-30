Govt not party in cases against the PTI leadership: Interior Minister

Feelings of the people were hurt due to the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that government is not party in cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

Talking to media persons after offering Eid prayers, Rana Sanaullah said that the government is neither plaintiff nor a witness in cases against PTI members.

Feelings of the people were hurt due to the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident due to which FIRs were registered as there was immense pressure from public, the minister claimed.

Talking about political situation of the country, the PML-N leader said that elections will be held in next 12 to 14 months.