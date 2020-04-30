Heavy rain lashes twin cities, surrounding areas

Dozens of feeders tripped in Islamabad and Rawalpindi City due to heavy rain.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas received heavy rains with thunder and lightning in the wee hours of Tuesday after which the weather became pleasant.

According to details, heavy rains lashed the federal capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas. The rains inundated low-lying areas and flooded the roads.

Dozens of feeders tripped in Islamabad and Rawalpindi City due to heavy rain. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesman said that operations staff has begun restoring power in rain affected areas.

On the other hand, low-lying areas in Rawalpindi have been inundated due to rains, water has accumulated on the roads, citizens are facing severe difficulties due to traffic has been jam in different areas due to rains.

