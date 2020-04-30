PML-N decides to launch mass contact campaign after Eid

The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will begin mass contact campaign after Eid.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to launch mass contact campaign across the country after Eid, Dunya News reported.

The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will begin mass contact campaign immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr. Maryam Nawaz will hold public meetings in Central Punjab, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz will hold public meetings in Attock on May 6, Okara on May 8 and Swabi on May 11. A big public rally was held in Bahawalpur in the last week of May.

Sources further said that the PML-N has started preparations for Maryam Nawaz s public meetings in different parts of the country.

