MQM-P sends five names to PM for post of Governor Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday forwarded five names to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Governor Sindh, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has forwarded the names of MQM-P deputy convenor Amir Khan, former Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Nasreen Jalil, Kishwar Zahra and Amir Chishti for the post of Governor Sindh.

MQM-P sources said that it would forward other names if any objection was raised by the Prime Minister on the proposed persons. The post fell vacant after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Imran Ismail resigned following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan.

