Govt about to start Imran Khan’s character assassination campaign: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that a campaign for character assassination of the former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan is about to start and propaganda will be done through fake videos and audios.

In his video message on social networking site Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the imported government tried to use blasphemy cases against political opponents.

He said that the government will also start a major campaign for character assassination of Imran Khan, adding that these are the last weeks of the dummy government and the real freedom movement is not going to stop because of these issues.

The former minister further said that Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto s character assassination campaign was launched in the 1988 and the nation will not be fooled.