MQM-P sends PM names of CM Sindh candidates

PM office received names from MQM-P for candidate of the CM of Sindh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister (PM) office has received five names from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as candidate of the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the names sent by the MQM-P are Kishwar Zehra, Aamir Khan, Amir Chishti, Wasim Khan and Nasreen Jalil which are hopeful to be selected as the CM of Sindh.

As per sources, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will discuss these names with all the allies and then select one person for Chief Minister Ship.