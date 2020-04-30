he registration process of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers has been initiated in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The registration process of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers has been initiated in Lahore as the call for the slavery unacceptable march is given by the party leadership, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, PTI leadership is still standing their ground on the fact that they will take two million people with them to Islamabad.

In accordance to this, Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, gave a call to all the workers of the PTI youth wing to be on their toes.

The former minister for information and broadcasting also said that the people should carry the national flags and initiate the long march.

It merits mention here that the Chairman PTI Imran Khan gave a message to his nation in which he said that those people cherish freedom who have faced slavery.

The Chairman PTI has named the long march as slavery unacceptable march.

The former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan also said that he was stunned when contents of the secret letter were put in front of him.

The cricketer turned politician said that he will soon announce the date of this historical march.