Imran Khan renames long march as slavery unacceptable march

The cricketer turned politician said that he will soon announce the date of this historical march.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has given a message to his nation in which he said that those people cherish freedom who have faced slavery, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Chairman PTI has named the long march as slavery unacceptable march.

The former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan also said that he was stunned when contents of the secret letter were put in front of him.

It merits mention here that the registration process of PTI workers has been initiated in Lahore as the call for the slavery unacceptable march is given by the party leadership.

PTI leadership is still standing their ground on the fact that they will take two million people with them to Islamabad.

In accordance to this, Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, gave a call to all the workers of the PTI youth wing to be on their toes.

The former minister for information and broadcasting also said that the people should carry the national flags and initiate the long march.