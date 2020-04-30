CM Hamza chairs important meeting over health sector

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz chaired an important meeting with the health department in which he directed the hospitals to take necessary steps to provide all kinds of facilities to common people, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Chief Minister of Punjab also directed the health sector that the common man should get full respect in the government hospitals.

Hamza Shahbaz further ordered that a comprehensive plan should be prepared in which free medicine to the people should be provided.

The Chief Minister also said that the anti-dengue teams should also be mobilized.

It merits mention here that, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has given a major order regarding health sector orders that in all the government hospitals, all across Punjab will be provided with free medicine.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced that the patients in the government hospitals should not be charged any fees for any kind of treatment they receive.

The Prime Minister further ordered that the cancer patients should also be given free medicine in all government hospitals all across the province.