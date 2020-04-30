Court hands Rashid Shafique over to police for 2 day physical remand

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nephew Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafique appeared in court in Attock, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique has been handed over to the police for a two day physical remand.

It merits mention here that the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nephew was arrested by Government officials dressed in civilian clothes as soon as his plane landed at New Islamabad International Airport in the previous week.

MNA Rashid Shafique was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials when his plane landed in Pakistan when he came back from performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia and has been shifted to an unidentified location.

According to the airport sources, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique has been arrested over violation of sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

As per sources, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) top leadership and Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

The case registered against them includes violation of sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi and other provisions in a police station of Faisalabad.

The MNA had uploaded a video earlier while he was performing Umrah in which he was telling about the incident in which people were chanting slogans against the Government members.