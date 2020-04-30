Saad Rafique takes notice of water shortage in washrooms of trains

Khawaja Saad Rafique that said no compromise would be made on cleaning of railways stations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday took notice of water shortage in washrooms and sanitation situation in passenger trains.

Khawaja Saad Rafique directed all the Divisional Superintendents to ensure uninterrupted supply of water in the washrooms of passenger trains on and after Eid.

He said no compromise would be made on cleaning of railways stations and added that there should be satisfactory cleaning arrangements in trains also. In addition, all possible measures should be taken for the convenience of passengers at the stations.

