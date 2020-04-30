PM's promise fulfilled, load shedding in country has been reduced to zero: Power Division

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Power Division on Sunday claimed that the promise made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been fulfilled and the load shedding in the country has been reduced to zero.

According to a statement from the Power Division, the Ministry of Energy has made every effort to add more than 2,500 megawatts of additional power to the system. As per the promise of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, load shedding in the country has been reduced to zero from today.

In this regard, the Power Division further said that the Ministry is constantly striving for uninterrupted supply of electricity during Eid holidays and later on.



