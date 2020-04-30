Sheikh Rashid files petition against Nawaz, Shehbaz, 7 others for murder plot

Being an important member of the opposition, my life is in danger, says Sheikh Rashid.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday filed a petition at Kohsar police station in Islamabad accusing Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah and seven others of plotting to assassinate him.

According to the details, the former interior minister, while filing a petition in Kohsar police station against his assassination plot, took a stand that suspicious persons have been seen outside his media center since last night.

I am also receiving threats from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Being an important member of the opposition, my life is in danger, stated Sheikh Rashid.

He took a stand in his petition that Rana Sanaullah could be termed as a notorious murderer and has been involved in drug case and Model Town case.

According to the text of Sheikh Rashid’s request, if he got killed outside or in jail, then Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Hussain Nawaz, Moin Nawaz, Salman Shehbaz should be interrogated.