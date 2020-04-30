FIR lodged against Imran Khan, others over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident

The charges are brought for involvement in the incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A FIR has been lodged against former prime minister Imran Khan and other top leadership of the party in Faisalabad.

According to the report, the charges are brought for involvement in the incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers were ridiculed by some Pakistani pilgrims.

PTI leaders named in the FIR include; Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri and Aneel Musarrat.

The former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nephew was arrested by government as soon as his plane landed at New Islamabad International Airport.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted that former prime minister Imran Khan could be arrested in a case relating to sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Rana Sanaullah said that the incident relating to the harassment of PML-N leaders at the holy mosque was preplanned and about 100-150 people were involved in the incident.

The minister further said that the Saudi government has decided to take action against the people involved in the incident, adding that some people will be deported from the Kingdom.