ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday hinted that former prime minister Imran Khan could be arrested in a case relating to sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Rana Sanaullah said that the incident relating to the harassment of PML-N leaders at the holy mosque was preplanned and about 100-150 people were involved in the incident.

The minister further said that the Saudi government has decided to take action against the people involved in the incident, adding that some people will be deported from the Kingdom.

Earlier, the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nephew was arrested as soon as his plane landed at New Islamabad International Airport.

According to the airport sources, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique has been arrested over violation of sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi.