Interior Ministry decides to grant 90-day remission to prisoners on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Ministry of Interior on Saturday decided to grant remission of 90-day sentence of prisoners on Eidul Fitr.

According to details, the Interior Ministry has written to the Home Departments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan asking that under the authority of the President of Pakistan, prisoners of jails across the country be granted remission of up to 90 days, adding that the 90-day amnesty policy will also apply to those sentenced to life imprisonment.

The policy will apply to male prisoners over the age of 65 and female prisoners over the age of 60 who have completed one-third of the sentence, the letter said.

In addition, it will also apply to those under 18 who have completed one-third of their sentence.

According to the letter, the remission will not apply to those accused of treason, anti-state activities and sectarianism. The policy will also not apply to those convicted of financial fraud and various crimes that harm the national treasury, it added.

The Interior Ministry immediately issued instructions to implement the amnesty policy.