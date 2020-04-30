PTI chairman Imran Khan announces long march in last week of May

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced long march towards Islamabad in the last week of May.

In a video message, the former prime minister said that a meeting of the party’s core committee was held today in which it was decided to give the call in the last week of May.

The PTI chairman further said that every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, must march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the insult of his country.

He said under the foreign conspiracy, the most corrupt people of the country were imposed on the country, adding that at present, 60% of the people in the federal cabinet are on bail.

“Shehbaz Sharif is dubbed as the crime minister,” he said and added his [family] has corruption cases worth Rs40 billion pending in the FIA and NAB.