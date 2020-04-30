Court will be available to look into important cases during Eid holidays: IHC

The proposed procedure for filing a case is available on the website of the High Court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday said that in the matter of cases holding paramount importance, the court will also be available during the Eid holidays.

As per the details, the High Court has issued a circular regarding the cases of paramount importance during the Eid holidays, stating that in the situation of any kind of urgency, the case could be filed during the Eid holidays, adding that the court will be available to look into the cases and place orders on them.

It further stated that in the notification of February 2022, one of the four officers can be contacted on mobile.