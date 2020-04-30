PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after wrapping up his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to UAE, the prime minister will hold meeting with Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Both sides would discuss the bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE and other issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister along with a delegation had arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif, who was on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Finance Minister Muftah Ismail and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Friday Pakistani Prime Minister Sherif Shehbaz at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Upon Pakistan PM arrival to the Palace, an official reception ceremony was held for him.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Pakistan s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif reviewed during their meeting the brotherly and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

During the meeting, they reviewed the fraternal and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. They also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields.

The two sides also reviewed all regional and international issues and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistani Prime Minister visit to Saudi Arabia is considered his maiden foreign trip after being sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan earlier this month.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

The regular high-level visits are a key feature of this special relationship. The prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.