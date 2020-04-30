LAHORE (Dunya News) – Newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Governor Punjab blew constitution of the country into bits.

Hamza Shahbaz, in a statement, said that people of the country’s most populous province were deprived from chief minister; however, now with help of allies, province will move forward.

He said that Chief Minister s post will remain dedicated to the real public service. I am fully aware of public issues and every second will be utilized for their solution, he added.

It merits mention that Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had administered oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on directions of Lahore High Court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor House in Lahore, was attended by senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) including Maryam Nawaz and other officials of the party.

Hamza was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC’s directives for not delaying the matter any further.