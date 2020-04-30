Hamza takes oath: Maryam says people will see improvement in governance

PML-N wants to provide relief to countrymen: Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that people will be soon see improvement in governance.

Maryam Nawaz, in a statement after oath taking of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab, said that despite major challenges, PML-N wants to provide relief to countrymen.

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has administered oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on directions of Lahore High Court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor House in Lahore, was attended by senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) including Maryam Nawaz and other officials of the party.