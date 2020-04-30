CM Hamza meets Jahangir Tareen to thank him for his support

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif met estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen.

According to details, the new CM met members of Tareen group and their leader to thank them for their support during election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had administered oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on directions of Lahore High Court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor House in Lahore, was attended by senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) including Maryam Nawaz and other officials of the party.

Hamza was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC’s directives for not delaying the matter any further.