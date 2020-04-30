Hamza Shahbaz presented guard of honor at CM House

LAHORE (Dunya News) – New Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz was presented guard of honor at CM House on Saturday.

The chief minister was presented the guard of honor when he arrived at the CM House after he was sworn in by National Assembly Speaker.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had administered oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on directions of Lahore High Court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor House in Lahore, was attended by senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) including Maryam Nawaz and other officials of the party.

Hamza was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC’s directives for not delaying the matter any further.