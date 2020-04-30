LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed intra-court plea against Lahore High Court ruling directing National Assembly Speaker to administer oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

The petition, which has been filed by 17 PTI lawmakers, argued that police was allowed to enter Punjab Assembly and PTI MPAs were encouraged to go against their party.

The petition further states that the court cannot interfere in parliamentary matters and LHC’s April 29 verdict is unconstitutional.

PTI prayed that the larger bench of the court nullify single bench’s verdict.

Meanwhile, hours before the oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Saturday rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

Omar Sarafraz Cheema, in his letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, stated that the March 28 resignation letter of Usman Buzdar was not in accordance with the rules as it was addressed to the prime minister and not to the governor which was mandatory as per sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.

“The resignation was not addressed to the governor which was unconstitutional and thus rejected,” Cheema stated.

Cheema has also asked President Arif Alvi to deploy Rangers and said that goons, with help of police personnel have taken control of the Governor House.

The Governor has told the President that hundreds of police personnel were sent to the House without his permission and no one is allowed to hold any ceremony today in the premises of the Governor House.