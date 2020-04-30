Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in Russian ties: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that Pakistan wished to maintain a positive momentum in the bilateral relations with Russia.

In his message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister thanked him for his felicitation message on the assumption of the office.

He said that Pakistan wanted to maintain a positive momentum in bilateral ties which served not only the respective national interests but also contribute to regional peace and stability.