Saudi embassy confirms arrest of several pilgrims for protest at Masjid-e-Nabawi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Saudi embassy on Friday confirmed the arrest of a number of pilgrims after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation, who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, were ‘welcomed’ with "chor chor" [thieves] slogans while making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

It may be recalled that a tragic incident took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi yesterday in which the sanctity of the mosque was violated when hundreds of people chanted slogans against delegation making their way to the mosque.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from social, political and all walks of life, including on social media, and Saudi officials have been called upon to take action.

The Saudi embassy in Islamabad has confirmed that several people have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident at the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

On Thursday, a group PTI supporters violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi in Medina by chanting the slogans of “chor, chor” against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

The unfortunate incident took place when PM Shehbaz along with his delegation were on their way to the mosque to pay respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Saudi Arabia on a 3-day official visit along with his cabinet members, family members, and others at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The delegation accompanying the premier includes Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s staff.

Meanwhile, the protesters also misbehaved with the JWP chief and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti and pulled his hair.