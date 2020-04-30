Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth including an engineering student, Aijaz Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation in Mitrigam area of the district.

The occupation authorities snapped the mobile internet services in Pulwama district to prevent people from sharing information about the situation in Mitrigam.

The operation, which was launched on Wednesday, was going on till last reports came in.