COAS Gen Bajwa visits LOC, lauds combat readiness of troops

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) on Wednesday.

According to a statement issue by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was briefed on situation along LOC and operational preparedness of the formation.

On the occasion, Gen Bajwa interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them.

He appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

Earlier, on arrival at LOC, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.