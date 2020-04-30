Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as federal minister

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi administered the oath to the PPP Chairman.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has taken oath as a federal minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, as well as Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony.

The development comes after Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said last week his party chairman would take oath within two days.

Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members took oath, however, he did not take the oath.