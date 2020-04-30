Karachi University blast is to sabotage Pak-China ties, says Imran Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) The Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the attack targeting Chinese teachers at Karachi University is a part of an agenda to damage the Pak-China strategic partnership.

In a statement on Twitter Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University.

PTI Chairperson mentioned that the attack also serves the agenda to damage strategic partnership between the two countries.

We must ensure defeat of this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies, tweeted Imran Khan.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2022