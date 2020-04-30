Imran Khan should respond to queries of ECP in foreign funding case: Marriyum

Former Prime Minister neither respects the constitution nor the law: Information Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said former Prime Minister Imran Khan should respond to the queries of Election Commission in foreign funding case.

In a statement, she said Imran Khan is resorting to abuse and threats so that he could not be held accountable for corruption. She said that Imran Khan wants decision of his own liking in the foreign funding case.

Marriyum Aurangzeb regretted that the former Prime Minister neither respects the constitution nor the law.