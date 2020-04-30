LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) conducts hearing on the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Dunya news reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PML-N leader has requested the Lahore High Court to return her passport as she wants to visit Saudi Arabia in order to perform Umrah with her family in the holy month of Ramazan.

As per sources, a two-member bench, comprising of Justice Ali Bakar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider was constituted to hear the case.

Whereas, one of the two members, Justice Farooq Haider has recused from the case.

It merits mention here that earlier, the LHC conducted hearing on the case in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz had requested the court to return her passport.

The court had sent a legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking it to submit its take on the matter. whereas the NAB has opposed to return the passports untill the cases are completed.

Earlier, in her plea, Maryam Nawaz said that she was arrested by NAB in 2019 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and later the LHC approved her bail plea and in return she submitted her passport to the court.

The PML-N leader said that she wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia on April 27 but she could not travel owing to absence of her passport.

The court should issue directives to return passport of the plaintiff and allow her to travel, the plea said.

The court has fixed hearing PML-N vice president’s plea.