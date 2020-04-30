Sindh House Attack: Two PTI MNAs arrested after IHC rejects bail pleas

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by the two lawmakers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police have arrested two Members of National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their bail pleas in Sindh House attack case.

Earlier in the month, the court granted pre-arrest bails to the accused till April 26.

It merits mention that the Sindh House was attacked by PTI workers after reports of dissident lawmakers planning to vote against PM Imran Khan in no-confidence motion.

This came hours after PTI workers staged a protest outside Sindh House in Red Zone area of the federal capital.

The protest took a violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate and stormed inside the Sindh House.

PTI MNA from Karachi Faheem Khan who was also present in the protest outside the Sindh House said that the people voted for them because of Imran Khan and further stated that the deserters were traitors.