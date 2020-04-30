Pakistan values its relations with Saudi Arabia, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are publicly bound by the everlasting relationship of Islamic brotherhood and Pakistan values its relations with Riyadh.

A meeting was held headed by PM Shehbaz to prepare for the upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by PML-N National Assembly member Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Overseas Pakistani Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Tariq Fatemi and senior officials.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to formulate effective recommendations for the development of these relations, especially employment, energy, food security and long-term strategic partnership with Saudia Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz will pay his first visit to Saudia Arabia after becoming premier.



