LHC conducts hearing on the case in which Maryam Nawaz requested the court to return her passport

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) conducts hearing on the case in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has requested the court to return her passport, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz has requested the court to return her passport so that she can go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in Ramazan along with other government members, revealed Maryam’s lawyer.

The court has sent a legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking it to submit its take on the matter.

The court has adjourned its hearing on the case till tomorrow.

It merits mention here that, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had filed a plea before the LHC to get back her passport for traveling to Saudi Arabia her performing Umrah in Ramazan.

In her plea, Maryam Nawaz said that she was arrested by NAB in 2019 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and later the LHC approved her bail plea and in return she submitted her passport to the court.

The PML-N leader said that she wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia on April 27 but she could not travel owing to absence of her passport.

The court should issue directives to return passport of the plaintiff and allow her to travel, the plea said.

The court has fixed hearing PML-N vice president’s plea.