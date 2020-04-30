Use of religion cards to cover up political failures will not be tolerated: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the law and order will prevent the spread of such content that leads to disorder and chaos in the country.

Sending a message on social networking site Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote that Imran Khan should not ignite such a fire in the society with his speech and his party members with their tweets, in which they themselves could also burn.

Even the hands of the arsonists burn, she said.

The Information Minister stated that the use of religion cards to cover up their political failures and corruption will not be tolerated.

In another tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb while expressing the need to prevent content which could create a chaotic situation in the society further wrote that the minds of those who spread fascism and container riots while being in government are devoid of any positive thinking and public service.

