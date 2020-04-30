Asad Majeed calls other Twitter accounts in his name fake

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed on Saturday has declared all other Twitter accounts operating on his name are fake.



It may be recalled that according to the NSC statement, the meeting reviewed the correspondence of the Pakistani embassy from Washington while the former ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed attended the meeting and gave briefing about the background of lettergate.



In his latest tweet, Asad Majeed wrote, “It is important for everyone to know that this is my only Twitter account and it is verified.”



He also wrote, “Whatever tweets are being sent from other account in my name is fake.”



It should be noted that various Twitter accounts in the name of Asad Majeed had come up from which tweets were being sent and he was being attributed to that accounts.

