LONDON (Dunya News) - Senator Sherry Rahman has said that all the failed politicians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are afraid of Bilawal’s politics. PPP Chairman is testing the nerves of Imran Khan and his spokespersons.

Vice President Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Sherry Rahman said in her statement that PTI is afraid of Bilawal’s London visit, as was it terrified by his Awami March. Young leader, by leading the no-confidence movement, has proved that he was the centre of national politics, she said.

PPP Senator argued that when opponents don’t have political answers, they resort to character assassination. It is assessed by their foul language and rude behavior that our young leader has shut their political shop, she added.

It’s the time of parliamentary, constitutional and democratic politics instead of uncivilized and foul politics, the PPP leader said.