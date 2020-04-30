Only 5 to 10pc truth has just come out, Nawaz reacts to NSC meeting statement

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday while reacting to the declaration of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting said that only 5 to 10 percent truth has just come out after today’s meeting and Imran should be made an example.



While talking about the statement of the NSC meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that “the truth is coming out now; however, today, only 5-10% of truth has been revealed.”



He said that the former PM has ruined the economy, adding that it has become difficult for people to raise children, to buy flour and pulses. I have seen for the first time in my life that people cannot buy medicine, Nawaz added.



The PML-N supremo went on to say that his government built the economy but Imran Khan destroyed it, adding that the PTI chairman spoke lie before and after the elections.



He also accused the former PM of committing atrocities in the name of Riayasat-e-Madina.



“Imran Khan neither the Constitution nor the law or the Parliament," he said. The PML-N supremo further said the president should keep in his mind that he is the president of the country and not of Imran Khan.

