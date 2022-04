According to details, all three Services Chiefs and Federal Minister are attending the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Security Committee meeting is underway under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, all three Services Chiefs and Federal Minister are attending the meeting.

According to sources, the matters of national security will be part of the meeting and the security Agencieswill brief the Prime Minister over the current national and international situation related to Pakistan.