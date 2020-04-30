PM emphasizes on working together to resolve problems facing country

They discussed overall political situation of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized on working together to resolve problems facing the country at this point, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Talking to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad, he said it is need of the hour to go beyond political interests and provide relief to the people.

They discussed overall political situation of the country.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured the Prime Minister of MQM s full support in resolving the issues.