Governor to decide till 2PM otherwise court will issue its order

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) asked during the hearing filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz that why is the Governor Punjab Omar Cheema not taking the oath of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

According to details, the Chief Justice (CJ) Ameer Bhatti stated that it has been 21 days now that Punjab has no cabinet nor any Government.

The Advocate General argued before the court that the Governor is not answerable to any court as he is answerable to the President of Pakistan.

The Advocate General further stated that the Governor of Punjab will send his reasons for not taking oath of the Chief Minister of Punjab to the President soon.

The Lahore High Court Justice Ameer Bhatti remarked on the Advocate General’s arguments that the Governor has till 2 O’clock to decide, if he does so then everything is good, but if the Governor fails to decide till the given time then the court will issue its orders.