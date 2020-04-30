Pakistan reports 80 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,669. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,368 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 80 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,560 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,101 in Sindh, 6,323 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.



Furthermore 576,694 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,857 in Punjab, 219,422 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,168 in Islamabad, 43,308 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,737 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 28,008,999 coronavirus tests and 21,233 in the last 24 hours. 1,493,933 patients have recovered in the country whereas 196 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.37 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 134,053,614 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 44,455 in last 24 hours. 121,045,166 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 108,612 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 245,094,738 with 173,775 in the last 24 hours.