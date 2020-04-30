PTI holds power show at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a massive rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Thursday.

Imran Khan has turned towards the masses after his ouster as the prime minister. His rallies in Peshawar, and later in Karachi, had huge success as thousands came out to support him.

Three different enclosures have been set up for the rally, general enclosures for the general public, ladies for women and family enclosures for the families.

A main stage with 40 containers has been prepared for the rally that has a seating capacity of 100 people.

Separate containers for media, social media and MPs have been prepared. Police as well as members of the PTI special committee are also on duty for the security of the rally. Those attending the rally had to go through three levels of security checks while special cameras were installed in the women s enclosure.

Hammad Azhar

PTI s Minar-e-Pakistan rally started with the recitation of the Holy Quran in which former Federal Minister Hamad Azhar said that the puppet government was telling the story of empty national exchequer. He said the PML-N had left the national exchequer empty, adding that they didn’t provide buses to drive people to the rally spot.

The former minister said that people have come out for independent of Pakistan, adding that these thieves will be sent back to jails.

He said that millions of people are on the roads from Khyber to Karachi for the sake of their future and Pakistan. The former minister alleged that corrupt leaders have been given power in Pakistan through conspiracy.

Mian Aslam Iqbal

Speaking to the charged crowed at Minar-e-Pakistan, PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "I thank the people of Lahore for proving again that Lahore is the fort of Imran Khan.”

He said the Mir Jafars including Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman have made a deal for Pakistan s honor, adding that the whole nation is asking them to tell if anyone trades their mother for power.

Murad Saeed

Former minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed said that they will fight for national honor. We will never compromise on national sovereignty, won’t bow before anyone except almighty Allah.

Saeed further said that some looters were sold their conscience for billions of rupees, adding that if they got a chance, they will our country for Rs 50 billion. He said: “Our slogan is “Revolution or Election”, adding that we will fight every conspiracy against national pride and self-determination on all fronts.’

Murad Saeed asked people who raised the voice against Islamophobia at every international forum and get the resolution passed by the UN. He vowed to fight every conspiracy against Pakistan. Murad Saeed also took oath from the participants of the public gathering.

Lahore rally live at sea view

Karachi administration created hurdle in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) plans to show Lahore’s rally live by installing screens at Sea View.

The PTI had made preparations to show Minar-e-Pakistan rally live through screens but was stopped by the local administration. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned the attitude of the administration.

He said that the Sindh government was scared of public reaction and police was creating hurdles on the orders of provincial government.

Haleem further said that in any case, we would show the Lahore rally live through live screen at the same place.

PM orders foolproof security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered foolproof security of former prime minister Imran Khan after he announced to attend Lahore rally.

PM Shehbaz has directed Interior Ministry to take immediate steps over report of security threat to PTI Chairman and asked Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor the arrangements.

Interior Ministry has penned letter to Home Secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and ordered strict security arrangements for former premier.

Orange Line, Metro bus services suspended

In order to prevent any untoward incident over the security concerns after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan scheduled his power show in Lahore, Punjab government temporarily suspended the services of Metro bus service and Orange Line train.

The metro and orange line services will be completely closed at 4 o’clock today and the mass transit will start their working from tomorrow as per normal schedule.